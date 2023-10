MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Todd Duncan, Max Green, and Kaleb Wilson recorded victories to down UCF, 3-2-0, in Tuesday afternoon’s session to improve to 2-2 at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

Duncan defeated Egor Eroshenko, 2&1, Green downed Hans Risvaer, 3&2, and Wilson recorded a 2&1 victory over Gustav Andersson.

In the morning session, the Mountaineers fell 3-1-1 to Kansas. Carson Kammann defeated William Duquette, 5&4, while Jackson Davenport tied Will King. On Monday, WVU downed No. 22 Texas Tech, 3-1-1.

The Mountaineers will wrap up play Wednesday morning at the Big 12 Match Play Championship.

Results are available at Golfstat.com.

West Virginia def. UCF, 3-2-0

Garret Ebbert (UCF) def. Jackson Davenport (WVU), 2&1

Max Green (WVU) def. Hans Risvaer (UCF), 3&2

Todd Duncan (WVU) def. Egor Eroshenko (UCF), 2&1

Kaleb Wilson (WVU) def. Gustav Andersson (UCF), 2&1

Nicholas Estrada (UCF) def. Carson Kammann (WVU), 3&2

Kansas def. West Virginia, 3-1-1