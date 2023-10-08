MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team returns to action Monday through Wednesday at the Big 12 Match Play Championship. The event will take place at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, in Hockley, Texas, outside of Houston.

For the sixth consecutive season, teams will compete at the par-71, 7,007-yard The Clubs at Houston Oaks. The tournament will feature match play rather than stroke play.

The Mountaineers will face off against Texas Tech on Monday morning at 7:45 a.m. CT, and will go against Oklahoma State on Monday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. CT. On Tuesday morning, the Mountaineers will face off against Kansas at 7:45 a.m. CT. Wednesday’s matchups will be finalized after play on Tuesday.

“This tournament is one of the best we play in all season,” coach Sean Covich said. “To get to compete head-to-head in match play against some of the best teams and players in collegiate golf is always special. I think our guys are hungry to compete and show what they are capable of.”

Senior Jackson Davenport, juniors Max Green and Todd Duncan and sophomores Kaleb Wilson and Carson Kammann will compete for the Mountaineers.

Results for both tournaments will be available at Golfstat.com.