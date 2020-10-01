Golf heads to Big 12 Match Play

The West Virginia University golf team returns to action Friday through Sunday at the Big 12 Match Play Championship. The event will take place at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, outside of Houston.

West Virginia enters the event as the No. 8 seed and a member of Pool A. Teams are seeded based off their finishes at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational, held earlier in the week in Fort Worth, Texas.

Teams in Pool A will be Oklahoma (1), TCU (4), Baylor (5), West Virginia (8) and Iowa State (9), while Pool B will be Texas (2), Texas Tech (3), Kansas (6) and Oklahoma State (7). Kansas State will not compete.

For the third consecutive season, teams will compete at the par-71, 7,007-yard The Clubs at Houston Oaks. The tournament will feature match play rather than stroke play.

During pool play, each team will play matches during four sessions and have one session off. Teams will get three points for a win and one point for a draw. During the final round, the first-place match will feature the team with the highest point total from Pool A competing against the team with the highest point total from Pool B. The third-place match will be between the teams with the second-highest point total from their respective pools, and so on. Due to the odd number of teams, the fifth-place team in Pool A will not compete Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers will face No. 1 Oklahoma Friday morning and No. 4 TCU Friday afternoon. On Saturday, WVU will face No. 9 Iowa State in the morning and No. 5 Baylor in the afternoon. The Mountaineers will have Sunday morning off before awaiting their opponent for the final round Sunday afternoon.

“We are excited to be playing in one of the most fun events of the year against some of the best teams in college golf,” coach Sean Covich said. “Opening up against two-time national champion Oklahoma will be a great opportunity for us. I know our guys are ready to compete in the match play format. It’s always a lot of fun.”

Juniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins, sophomore Kurtis Grant and freshmen Jackson Davenport, Olivier Ménard and Will Stakel will compete for the Mountaineers. Six players will represent each team per match.