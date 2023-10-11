MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team recorded its most victories in program history at this year’s Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

After defeating No. 22 Texas Tech (3-1-1) on Monday and UCF (3-2-0) on Tuesday, the Mountaineers closed out the Big 12 Match Play Championship with a 2-1-2 victory over UCF to finish 3-2 on the week. The three team victories at the Big 12 Match Play Championship are the most for WVU since winning two matches in 2019.

On Wednesday, junior Max Green won his fourth match in five chances with a 1UP victory over Nicholas Estrada. Senior Jackson Davenport also recorded a 1UP victory over Garret Ebbert.

Sophomore Carson Kammann was down by six after nine holes and won the final three holes to tie the match with Hans Risvaer. Junior Todd Duncan also secured a tie on the final hole against Egor Eroshenko.

“I’m so proud of the guys,” coach Sean Covich said. “Today was a hard-fought match versus UCF but our guys never gave up and came up clutch late to seal the victory. Leaving here with more wins than losses is always nice. This is a stacked conference.

“Max Green continues to play outstanding golf, going 4-1 this week is impressive. I’m so happy for Jackson Davenport, a senior who gets a clutch win today to help the team win. Carson Kammann had a great turnaround to get us half a point. Todd Duncan hung in there and did the same for us. Those two comebacks for ties were huge. Kaleb Wilson played well all week with two big wins early to help us out. Overall, I am very proud of the guys and the way they handled adversity and fought back.”

As a team, the Mountaineers will conclude their fall season at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational in Loxley, Alabama, on Oct. 28-29. Individually, four WVU golfers will compete at the Xavier Invitational on Oct. 16-17.

West Virginia def. UCF, 2-1-2

Jackson Davenport (WVU) def. Garret Ebbert (UCF), 1UP

Carson Kammann (WVU) tied Hans Risvaer (UCF)

Gustav Andersson (UCF) def. Kaleb Wilson (WVU), 4&3

Todd Duncan (WVU) tied Egor Eroshenko (UCF)

Max Green (WVU) def. Nicholas Estrada (UCF), 1UP