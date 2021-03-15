Golf Wraps Up Day One in Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team played 36 holes in the first day of the George Hannon Intercollegiate at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas.

After day one, West Virginia is tied with Kansas State for seventh place at 14-over-par (287-295=582). The Mountaineers are six shots behind TCU and rank above Arkansas-Little Rock, Florida Atlantic, Baylor, New Mexico State and UT-Arlington.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” coach Sean Covich said. “They fought back big time, especially in round one. Everyone got off to a rough start this morning but battled back.”

Junior Kurtis Grant paced West Virginia in the first day, shooting rounds of 69 and 74 on the par-71 golf course. The Herndon, Virginia, native enters the final 18 holes tied for 19th at 1-over-par.

Sophomore Trent Tipton (Orient, Ohio) shot rounds of 71 and 74 and is tied for 30th at 3-over-par. Freshman Jackson Davenport (Austin, Texas) is tied for 33rd at 4-over-par with rounds of 71 and 75.

Senior Mark Goetz (Greensburg, Pa.) posted rounds of 78-72, while fellow senior Logan Perkins (Locust Grove, Ga.) shot rounds of 76-75.

“Trent was 5-over-par after just four holes then finished 5-under-par in his last 14 holes,” Covich said. “Logan closed with three straight birdies. Kurtis and Jackson played great this morning. Mark settled in the second round, and I expect him to play well tomorrow now that today is behind him.”

The final round of the George Hannon Intercollegiate begins Tuesday morning in Austin.