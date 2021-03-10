Gondrezick’s unanimous All-Big 12 nod leads list of four honorees from West Virginia

Kysre Gondrezick’s unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection leads a quartet of Mountaineers that were honored by the conference on Wednesday.

Gondrezick is the third member of West Virginia women’s hoops to be so unanimously honored by the Big 12, and is joined on the First Team by Esmery Martinez. Kirsten “KK” Deans and Kari Black also received nods from the conference as All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

The guard Gondrezick has been a scoring machine for West Virginia and follows Bria Holmes (2016) and Tynice Martin (2019) as a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team pick. She has started in all 23 of her appearances and leads West Virginia with averages of 20 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Martinez, a forward, makes her inaugural appearance on the list as WVU’s leading rebounder and the third-best in the Big 12 at 11.8 boards per game. Her first team nod is the first to go to a WVU sophomore since Martin’s 2017 season. She is also the second-leading scorer for the Mountaineers at 13.9 points per game.

Guard Deans is honored after adding a strong contribution on the offensive end of the court, adding 13.8 points per game. She put together 18 double-digit scoring performances, including an eight-game streak to end the season that started with a 30-point explosion against Texas on Feb. 6.

Deans is also WVU’s top three-point shooter heading into the postseason, sinking 43.8 percent of her shots from deep.

A forward and team captain, Niblack’s honor comes after an up-and-down junior season. Averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds this season, Niblack has scored in double-figures 10 times, including a 23-point performance against Kansas State on Jan. 20.

Niblack is no stranger to yearly conference honors. She was named Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman in 2019, and has been named All-Big 12 in three straight seasons — including two straight honorable mentions.

The Mountaineers finished the season 19-5 overall and 13-5 in the Big 12, which was good enough to earn them a 2-seed in the Big 12 Tournament.