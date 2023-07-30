Grant Hussey smiles back at the dugout during warmups. (Photo by Kevin Redfern)

WVU first baseman Grant Hussey has been crushing baseballs this summer in the Cape Cod League.

Over the weekend, Hussey showed just how powerful his bat can be in back-to-back showings.

On Friday, in the top of the seventh inning, the Wareham Gatemen infielder fell behind in the count early and was one strike away from ending the inning with the bases loaded. On that final pitch, he let one lose over the right field wall for his second grand slam of the season.

The following night, it took two pitches into his at-bat in the fifth inning for Hussey to blast another one over the fence, tallying homers in back-to-back games.

In 30 appearances, including the CCBL All-Star Game, Hussey has collected 32 hits, 11 doubles, four home runs and 27 RBI. He’s also swiped two bags. He’s batting .281 on the summer.

The West Virginia native has collected a hit in seven consecutive games, including a trio of multi-hit games.

Friday was the first game he tallied an RBI since July 10. He’s had two games this summer with a season-high six in that category.