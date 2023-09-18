'Too early to tell' if Greene will play vs. Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU head coach Neal Brown offered an update on starting quarterback Garrett Greene’s ankle injury ahead of the team’s matchup with Texas Tech (1-2).

Greene – who suffered the injury on the second drive of WVU’s 17-6 win over Pitt Saturday – will be questionable for this week’s game in Morgantown. Per Brown, he did not practice Monday and he will also sit out Tuesday’s practice.

“I think a lot of it has to do with how he responds over the next few days,” head coach Neal Brown said. “We won’t play him unless he can utilize his best skillset, which is his athleticism. So, I think it’s too early to tell.”

“If he can move around and play like himself, then he’ll play,” Brown added. “If he can’t, he won’t.”

Should Greene miss the game, redshirt freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol will start in his place. Marchiol completed 6-of-9 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown pass in relief for Greene against Pitt in over three quarters of work.

In various appearances over his first two seasons, he is 17-for-36 passing (47.2% completion rate) with two touchdown passes. Though, a start on Saturday would be the first of his collegiate career..

“With Nicco, there’s a lot of trust with him in the locker room,” Brown said. “Guys believe in him. It [would] be huge for him. [Because] Garrett didn’t practice today, he got every rep. [Because] Garrett won’t practice tomorrow, he’ll get every rep, and so, you’ll see a much, much improved play by Nicco when he gets a majority of the reps [in practice].””

Freshman Sean Boyle would be the No. 2 quarterback if Marchiol has to start.