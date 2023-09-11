MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior Max Green recorded a hole-in-one to lead the West Virginia University golf team on day one of The Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minnesota.

Green aced the par 3, 210-yard fourth hole in round two Sunday afternoon. He is tied for 14th place with rounds of 73-68 (-1). Senior Jackson Davenport is also tied for 14th place at 1-under-par with rounds of 71-70.

Senior Oli Ménard is tied for 24th place at Even par with rounds of 72-70. Freshman Harrison Thompson shot 73-73 (+4) and sophomore Carson Kammann had rounds of 84-74.

The Mountaineers are tied for eighth place with Notre Dame and Marquette in the 14-team field at 2-over-par (289-281). Northwestern and UNC-Wilmington lead at 5-under-par.

In the Minnesota Golf Classic in Maple Plain, Minnesota, sophomore Westy McCabe tied for fourth place, shooting 7-under-par. He recorded rounds of 70-69-70=209. Fellow sophomore Kaleb Wilson tied for 14th place at 2-under-par with rounds of 68-75-71=214. Senior Will Stakel tied for 24th place at Even par, shooting 72-74-70=216.

The final round of The Gopher Invitational begins Monday morning. Live stats are available at GolfStat.com.