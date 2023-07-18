Michael Grove has earned a decision in back-to-back appearances for the first time in his young Major League Baseball career. Even better, both decisions have been wins.

Grove pitched solidly on the road once again Tuesday night in Baltimore. He gave up just one run on five hits and struck out four Orioles hitters.

The Wheeling, West Virginia native pitched a pair of 1-2-3 innings, and faced only one batter over the minimum in two other frames. He ended his outing by book-ending the bottom of the fifth inning with a pair of punchouts.

Grove (2-1, 6.40 ERA) needed 91 pitches to complete five innings. However, 69.2 percent of his pitches were thrown for strikes. The former Mountaineer pitched almost exclusively with the lead, thanks to a five-run top of the second inning by his Dodgers lineup.

Los Angeles won the game 10-3. With Grove providing a steady start on the bump, LA has now won each of the first two games in the series against Baltimore, which had won eight straight coming into the three-game set.

Tuesday marked Grove’s first appearance after the MLB All-Star break. In his most recent outing, Grove tossed six innings of relief against the Angels and was credited with the win despite giving up four earned runs. He held the Pittsburgh Pirates to one run on five hits in his first appearance on the mound this month.

Tuesday also marked the 15th start of Grove’s MLB career.