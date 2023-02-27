West Virginia University baseball players got the rare opportunity to take on a group of professionals Monday night. The Mountaineers played an exhibition contest against members of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization at the team’s spring training site in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The pros got the better of the collegiate ballplayers early on, as the D-backs coasted to a 6-0 win over the Mountaineers in seven innings.

Redshirt freshman David Hagaman pitched well in relief for Randy Mazey. Hagaman pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, giving up just two hits and striking out three.

The right-hander picked off a runner at second base to end the fifth inning, and then induced an inning-ending groundout with the bases loaded to get out of a jam in the sixth.

West Virginia’s lineup was held to just one hit, a ground-rule double by true freshman Ellis Garcia in the fourth inning.

Fellow true freshman Gavin Van Kempen, one of West Virginia’s top recruits in the most recent recruiting cycle, got the start on the mound. However, the Diamondback hitters welcomed him to big-time baseball by scoring five runs on four hits against him.

The Diamondbacks are owned by West Virginia University alumnus Ken Kendrick.

West Virginia returns to collegiate competition this weekend, with three games against three teams in two different cities, beginning on Friday with a contest against William & Mary beginning at 3 p.m.