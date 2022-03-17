Another one for the Mountaineers.

No. 9 Peyton Hall defeated Cleveland State’s 24-seed Riley Smucker in a 10-5 decision to move on to the second round of the NCAA Championships in the 165-pound division. He becomes the second Mountaineer to earn a win in the 2022 championships after Killian Cardinale advanced in the 125-pound weight class, and will face the winner between 8-seed Philip Conigliaro of Hartford and 25-seed Brevin Cassella of Binghamton on Thursday evening.

Hall, WVU’s top sophomore, was the runner-up in the Big 12 Tournament and entered the Big 12 Tournament and entered the NCAA Championships with a 25-3 record.

A native of Chester, West Virginia, Hall joined the Mountaineers from Oak Glen High School, where he won four state titles.

Shortly after Hall’s triumph, fellow Mountaineer Dennis Robin dropped a 15-7 major decision to Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech. Robin, the 31-seed, entered the 174-pound bracket as a heavy underdog to the 2-seed Lewis, and will compete in the wrestlebacks on Thursday evening.

Michael Wolfgram is still to wrestle for the Mountaineers. He slots in as the 27-seed in the 285-pound division and faces 6-seed Jordan Wood of Lehigh.