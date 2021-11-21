Hall remains undefeated as WVU wrestling falls to No. 5 NC State

The West Virginia University wrestling team closed out its first weekend road trip with a 34-6 loss to No. 5 NC State inside the Reynolds Coliseum, Sunday afternoon.

“I thought some of the guys wrestled a little better than the other day,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “We were outmatched. That is a really really solid team. We have to get better.”

Sophomore Peyton Hall extended his winning streak to eight after knocking off nationally ranked Thomas Bullard at 165 pounds. Hall and Bullard went scoreless through the first period, with neither gaining a second of riding time. Then with 30 seconds left in the second, Bullard made an escape for a 1-0 advantage heading into the third.

The Chester, West Virginia, native pulled off a reversal and tacked on a penalty point in back-to-back sequences to gain his first lead of the match at 3-1 early in period. Bullard came back with a reversal of his own to even the score at 4-4. Suddenly, Hall escaped and took Bullard down in the final moments of the bout to capture the 6-3 decision.

“Sophomore Peyton (Hall) looked good,” coach Flynn said. “I still think he could be more aggressive but wrestled a real solid kid and an older guy (Graduate Student Thomas Bullard) with a lot of experience, so I thought he did a pretty good job.”

Redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram scored his second win over a top-25 opponent this season with a 6-5 decision over No. 20 Owen Trephan. The redshirt sophomore fell behind early after Trephan recorded a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second to create a 3-1 advantage midway through the second. The York, Pennsylvania, native responded with two takedowns in the final minute of the second period to take a 5-4 lead into the final stretch. Wolfgram tacked on a point for an escape and held Trephan scoreless to preserve the one-point victory.

“(Sophomore) Michael (Wolfgram) just kept wrestling. Fell behind early but didn’t panic,” coach Flynn explained. “We ask all the guys to keep focus on scoring. He did and ended up with a big win.”

West Virginia takes a week off from competition before continuing its nonconference slate in Athens, Ohio to open the month of December, where WVU collides with Ohio University on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



Match Results

125: 10/9 Jakob Camacho (NCSU) major dec. Colton Drousias (WVU), 14-4

133: -/17 Kai Orine (NCSU) dec. Garett Lautzenheiser (WVU), 4-1

141: -/19 Ryan Jack (NCSU) dec, Caleb Rea (WVU), 8-7

149: 2/3 Tariq Wilson (NCSU) major dec. Jeffrey Boyd (WVU), 13-4

157: -/31 Ed Scott (NCSU) major dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 22-8

165: 14/16 Peyton Hall (WVU) dec. 11/17 Thomas Bullard (NCSU), 6-3

174: 4/5 Hayden Hidlay (NCSU) tech. fall Dennis Robin (WVU), 20-3; T-5:30

184: 3/3 Trent Hidlay (NCSU) wins by fall Anthony Carman (WVU), T-:23

197: 19/19 Isaac Trumble (NCSU) tech. fall Jackson Moomau (WVU), 18″-0; T-5:49

HWT: HM/33 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. HR/20 Owen Trephan (NCSU), 6-5

Extra Matches:

149: Brayden Roberts (WVU) dec. Hunter Lewis (NCSU), 3-0

174: Scott Joll (WVU) dec. Alex Faison (NCSU), 7-6

Team Rankings: NWCA

Individual Rankings: FloWrestling/InterMat