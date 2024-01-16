MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It has been a successful season for the WVU wrestling team.

Head coach Tim Flynn’s group achieved the program’s highest national ranking since 2016 when it was ranked as the 19th-best team in the country, according to FloWrestling, in mid-December. Top-20 status is something the Mountaineers held onto for a month before dipping to No. 21 in the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

West Virginia is fueled on the mats by a mix of established veterans, such as West Virginia native Peyton Hall and Michael Wolfgram, and young, budding stars like Jordan Titus and Ty Watters.

Watters has been excellent this season. The freshman is 17-3 overall, 3-2 against ranked opponents, 15-2 against Division I foes and has captured a team-best 10 victories via a pin. Most recently, he was victorious in a 4-2 decision against his 149-pound opponent from Oklahoma State on Sunday.

With his latest victory, Watters is 9-1 in dual settings in his first season at the collegiate level, and he moved up one spot to No. 9 in the nation in his weight class.

“Ty is doing a great job as a freshman,” Flynn said. “He’s pretty poised and calm, and he’s hard to wrestle. We’re real happy with where he’s at.”

A two-time state champion in Pennsylvania for West Allegheny High School, Watters was rated as the No. 3 high school wrestler in his weight class by FloWrestling. He was a perfect 39-0 as a senior in 2023, which put the finishing touch on a standout high school career that resulted in an impressive 98-8 record.

Flynn and his staff were on Watters early, and they aren’t shocked by his early success at the collegiate level.

“He was at camp a number of years ago, and we were like, wow, this kid really has a good feel for wrestling. And this is before he even won the state tournament,” Flynn added with a smile. “Then he was in the finals at this Super 32, and we were like, man, this kid’s pretty good. So, yeah, we kind of had an inkling.”

While Watters is still getting his first taste of what the Big 12 has to offer, Hall is a veteran. He became just the sixth wrestler from the Mountain State to earn All-America honors when he was a Big 12 runner-up and an eighth-place finisher at the NCAA Championships two years ago. He has also qualified for the NCAA tournament in his first three seasons, and has led the Mountaineers in victories each of the last two years.

Hall (21-3) moved up to No. 9 in the country in the 165-pound weight class Tuesday. This is after he defeated the No. 3-ranked wrestler, Oklahoma State’s Izzak Olejnik, via a 5-1 decision over the weekend.

“He’s even better than he can imagine,” Flynn said of the Chester, West Virginia native. “He’s just, he’s really good. He showed a little bit today, obviously, against a really good guy, but you know, I think the world of his wrestling.”

A few defining characteristics have helped Hall continuously get better throughout his three-plus years in Morgantown.

“Maturity is a big part of it, you get a little bit bigger and stronger,” Flynn said. “I think knowing what you have to do to win, and that might be different for different people, like hey I might have to be on the offense. And, I think he’s getting his diet down a little better. There’s so many factors into a seven-minute performance. There’s so much that goes into it, and I think he’s doing a better job preparing.”

Hall and Watters are great examples of the higher-level athletes Flynn sees his program successfully recruiting these days. As of Tuesday, five of WVU’s starters are ranked nationally, though almost the entire starting lineup was featured in the top 25 of their weight class a few weeks ago.

Sophomore Jordan Titus was a perfect 17-0 entering Sunday’s dual against No. 5 Oklahoma State, where he suffered his first loss — a 4-2 decision. Titus, at 14th in the 141-pound weight class, joins Hall and Watters as top 15 wrestlers.

Fellow sophomore Brody Conley (174) moved up two spots to No. 23 this week. Junior Dennis Robin (184) stayed pat at No. 28.

Flynn’s nationally ranked team has this weekend off from competition before facing their toughest challenge of the season to date, No. 4 Missouri, on Friday, Jan. 26., at 7 p.m. ET inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia’s two dual losses of the year have both come against ranked teams. Two more ranked teams await after the Tigers.