West Virginia wrestler Peyton Hall looks towards his coaching staff Monday in his match against Chattanooga. (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)

RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3twMBn6

VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon.

Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez of Cornell in the finals and the 2022 All-American didn’t allow Ramirez to make it out of the first period, as Hall gained control of Ramirez’s left leg and eventually used his leverage to cover him for the fall in 1:59. The Chester, West Virginia, native concluded the tournament with a 5-0 record, which included three pins and a major decision.

Redshirt sophomore Austin Cooley, ranked in the top 30 at 197 pounds, earned his second runner-up finish in consecutive tournaments after capturing a runner-up finish in his Gold and Blue debut last weekend at the Southeast Open. Redshirt senior Alex Hornfeck added a runner-up finish at 157 pounds to round out the trio of finalists.

Junior Sam Hillegas (149) and redshirt junior Michael Wolfgram (HWT) put together a pair of third-place performances, while sophomore Michael Dolan (141), junior Jack Blumer (165), and redshirt junior Anthony Carman (184) took fourth in their respective weight classes.

In addition, junior Dennis Robin captured third place while competing unattached at 184 pounds.

Next up, WVU returns to Morgantown for its home opener on Sunday, Nov. 20, as Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado enter the WVU Coliseum to compete in the Mountaineer Quad. Start time for the event is set for 5 p.m., ET.