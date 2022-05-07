Texas starter Pete Hansen was one out away from a complete game, but still earned his eighth win of the season to power the Longhorns over WVU 5-2 in the first leg of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Hansen allowed six hits to the Mountaineers as he battled with WVU hurler Jacob Watters, who also had a career performance with a personal-best 15 strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.

Watters kept the Longhorns scoreless through three innings, but Murphy Stehly broke the streak with a leadoff home run to center field in the fourth inning. Ivan Melendez added a solo shot in the sixth when he hit a towering home run into University Town Centre Drive.

His outing came to an end in the seventh after allowing two baserunners, making the way for Chris Sleeper’s relief. Sleeper walked a run in then gave up an RBI sacrifice fly to Melendez to give the Longhorns a four-run lead.

WVU catcher Dayne Leonard answered in the bottom of the frame with a two-run homer to cut the deficit in half, but Dylan Camp hit an RBI double in the eighth to add one more insurance run.

The Mountaineers got two men on in the bottom of the ninth and the tying run at the plate with two outs with the hope that Kevin Dowdell could repeat his heroics from Wednesday, but instead, the pinch-runner flied out to right field for the 27th out.

Game two of the doubleheader is set to begin at approximately 5:45 p.m. ET.