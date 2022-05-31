West Virginia’s leading scorer is getting an up close and personal look from an NBA franchise.

The Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday that Taz Sherman will undergo a Pre-Draft Workout with the team. He is one of six prospects getting an audience with the Hawks on Tuesday.

The guard is one of two Mountaineers with professional hopes this spring, along with Gabe Osabuohien. Earlier in May, the forward underwent a workout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Sherman led West Virginia in 2021-22, scoring 17.7 points per game during his final season in Old Gold and Blue. He scored a career-high 29 points at Baylor in a performance that encapsulated his up-and-down senior season, as he left the game early with a concussion.

Over three years, Sherman scored 12.1 points per game after joining the Mountaineers from Collin College.

After finishing his college career, Sherman participated in the famed Portsmouth Invitation Tournament. He averaged 16 points in two appearances.