MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mark Kellogg received some good news on Monday as fifth-year player Jayla Hemingway announced she is running it back with the Mountaineers.

The guard from Tennessee started in 30 games last season. She missed one game due to an injury.

Hemingway was WVU’s third-leading scorer with an average of 9.4 points per game and the top rebounder with 5.9 boards per contest.

She reached double-figure scoring in 13 games, including three double-doubles.

Hemingway has started in 68 of the 83 games she’s played in over her three years in Morgantown. She will use her final year of eligibility in 2023-24.