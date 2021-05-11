Heredia-Beltran selected for U.S. WNT Virtual Meetings

Freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been selected to participate in U.S. Soccer’s U-20 Women’s National Team Virtual Meetings.

The virtual meetings with the invited members of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s U-20 player pool are set to begin on Friday, May 21.

“Having Dilary represent her country is an incredible opportunity and huge honor,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “I am so proud of her and know this is her goal. Dilary worked extremely hard this past spring to continue her development and become the best version of herself.”

Heredia-Beltran has represented the United States at a variety of levels throughout her playing career, including time with the U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 squads. She is the 41st player in program history to represent her home nation and earn international playing experience.

Prior to her time in Morgantown, the Wichita, Kansas, native tallied seven goals for Sporting Blue Valley (U-18/19) in 2020, as well as 15 more from 2017-19. She enrolled at WVU in January.

