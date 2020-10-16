Here’s what’s coming up this week on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are back in action at Milan Puskar Stadium this week, this time with fans in attendance. We’ll be breaking down that decision and more on this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you the latest on the Mountaineers up until kickoff at noon ET in Morgantown.

In the two-part Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the productive open week for the Mountaineers. Coach Brown discusses the areas of improvement for the Mountaineers. Coach Brown also touches on going into five straight games after an open week and the team bonding activities his team participated including: axe throwing, soccer, and 1 on 1 big man challenges. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica discuss fans being in attendance for the match up against Kansas at 25 percent capacity. They will also discuss news regarding coronavirus in the Big 12, including Kansas head coach Les Miles testing positive for COVID-19. They will also take a look at the Big 12 standings for week 6.

WVU Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Wells will join the program to discuss the anticipation for fans to return to Milan Puskar Stadium. He will also discuss safety protocols in place, and how fans can purchase tickets to the game.

Anjelica sits down with WVU defensive line coach Jordan Lesley to discuss the defense staying consistent coming off an open week going into five straight games. He will also discuss other defensive linemen stepping up to help out the Stills brothers.

WVU sideline analyst Jed Drenning will join the program as well to give his analysis on the Mountaineers going up against Kansas.

Scott Nolte will give you his keys to a victory over the Jayhawks in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to give you his breakdown on some of linebacker Tony Fields’ best plays in three games this season in this week’s Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General. The Wolfman will also bring you his Big Hit of the Week, sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration. This week’s big hit features big man Mike Brown.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.