MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just one day after jumping into the national rankings for the first time this season, No. 24 West Virginia had its nine-game winning streak snapped at home Tuesday night.

West Virginia’s lineup, which produced 76 runs in five games last week, was held to just two runs on six hits by a crafty Pride pitching staff. Meanwhile, Hofstra’s lineup scored three runs with two outs in the game, and went on to win 4-2

West Virginia jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. JJ Wetherholt blooped an RBI single into center to score leadoff hitter Braden Barry. Wetherholt then came around to touch home during the next at-bat, courtesy of a groundout by Dayne Leonard.

It was nothing but zeros in the scoring column from that point on for the Mountaineers. West Virginia came up empty in its best scoring chance the rest of the night.

Barry doubled with two outs to put two runners on for WVU in the ninth inning. Wetherholt was then intentionally walked for the second time in the game, this time to load the bases. Leonard worked the count full, and had the crowd on its feet, but struck out to end the ballgame.

Barry, 2 for 5, was the only WVU hitter to have multiple hits on the night.

Sophomore Aidan Major retired the first eight hitters he faced on the mound. But neither he nor his defense around him, was as sharp for the rest of his outing.

A throwing error allowed Hofstra to cut the deficit in half in the third inning. The Pride then tied the game at two runs apiece in the fourth thanks to an RBI double by Brian Morrell. Hofstra took the lead two innings later.

Batting with two outs, Kevin Bruggeman singled through the left side to plate the go-ahead run. A second run slid safely across home moments later due to a throwing error by Leonard. The two-out base knock and Mountaineer miscue gave Hofstra a 4-2 lead in the sixth.

Major was saddled with the loss, and was held responsible for all four runs, although only two counted as earned runs. Carlson Reed was excellent out of the bullpen for Randy Mazey. Reed got the Mountaineers out of a jam in the seventh by striking out a pair of hitters to leave two runners on base. He finished the day with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work.

West Virginia stranded 10 runners on base, six of which were left in scoring position.

WVU and Hofstra return to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark on Wednesday for the final game of the two-game mid-week series. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.