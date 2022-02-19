MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Since joining the Big 12 in 2013, West Virginia has seen its fair share of wins vs. Kansas.

The Mountaineers are 16-6 vs. KU as a member of the conference. Only two teams, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, have earned more wins against the Jayhawks in that span than WVU. But three of Iowa State’s wins have come at the Big 12 Tournament, meaning OSU is the only team with more regular season wins against Kansas than West Virginia.

Here’s a closer look at KU’s overall record vs. its conference foes over the last decade:

19-3 vs. Kansas State

18-2 vs. TCU

18-3 vs. Tech Tech

17-7 vs. Iowa State

17-4 vs. Baylor

16-5 vs. Oklahoma

16-6 vs. WVU

15-5 vs. Texas

15-7 vs. Oklahoma State

All of WVU’s success in the series has come on its home court. Bob Huggins remains winless at Allen Fieldhouse, but he is 6-3 vs. Bill Self when they square off in Morgantown. The Jayhawks have lost more games at the Coliseum than any other Big 12 venue.

“There’s a reason we have been more successful against Kansas than anyone else in the league — we’ve got great fans,” Bob Huggins said in an exclusive interview for the Bob Huggins Show. “We’ve got great fans who make a lot of noise, who give tremendous enthusiasm to our guys. Hopefully, they can do that again because they mean the world to us.”

When the two clash Saturday night at 8 p.m., they will do so in front of a sold-out crowd. It’s the first time the Coliseum will be at full capacity this season.