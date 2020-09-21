Home game vs. Baylor set for noon kick

The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s Oct. 3 home game against Baylor will kick off at noon ET. The game will be televised on ABC.

WVU begins Big 12 play this weekend with a 1-0 record. Baylor has yet to play a game after having contests scheduled for Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Baylor defeated WVU last season by three points at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

West Virginia’s next matchup against Oklahoma State will also air on ABC. That game is set for this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Oklahoma.