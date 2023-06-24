Jackson Wolf talks Double-A success, WVU glory days – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Former Mountaineer pitcher Jackson Wolf is in the midst of his best professional season so far. The Ohio native currently suits up for the Double-A San Antonio Missions in the San Diego Padres' farm system. On the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Wolf joins host Ryan Decker to discuss his season and reflect on his stint at WVU.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For most players, the night your name is called in the draft is one you will always remember, but for former WVU ace Jackson Wolf, it’s the opposite scenario.

Wolf did get his memorable moment when he was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, but it’s what he experienced the year prior that fuels his career.

When Wolf wasn’t picked in the 2020 draft, he tweeted that he would “forever remember this feeling.” A few years later as a member of the starting rotation for the San Antonio Missions, he still does.

“I’ve always been a guy that chases after people and things that love and respect you. That’s one of the reasons I chose West Virginia,” Wolf said in an exclusive interview for the Gold and Blue Nation podcast.

“So when 2020 comes around and organizations are giving you evaluations that are hundreds and thousands of dollars lower than where you feel you should be, it was immediately clear to me that I was not going to be valued like I wanted to be.”

Wolf took that feeling and used it as motivation when he returned to WVU for the 2021 season. He was on a mission to prove his worth, and in the end, that’s exactly what he did.

In his final season as a Mountaineer, he was an All-Big 12 Second-Team selection and All-Tournament Team honoree after tossing a complete-game gem vs. Texas in the Big 12 tournament. He ranked third in the league in strikeouts with 104.

That summer, his hard work paid off as the Padres welcomed him to the organization with the 129th pick.

Wolf came a long way in four years in Randy Mazey’s program. While his pitching did improve in numerous areas, it was his maturity that took the bigger step.

He realized the importance of mental toughness and that helped him use the disappointment of the 2020 draft as the foundation for his future.

“That still plays a big part in my life. I still look back and carry a chip on my shoulder,” Wolf said.

That “chip” has brought Wolf all the way to the Missions, the Double-A affiliate of the Padres. It’s also put him in a position for future opportunities as San Diego’s No. 16 prospect, which is the highest rating of any former WVU player in professional baseball.