MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball earned an unimpressive 4-5 record in its nine games without starting point guard Kerr Kriisa. How the Mountaineers perform upon Kriisa’s return will provide a more accurate depiction of the team’s true potential.

The Estonia native missed the first nine games of the season after receiving a suspension for accepting impermissible benefits during his time at the University of Arizona. He will make his debut on the road against UMass Saturday, and his teammates and coaches could not be happier to have their point guard back.

“He’s a very intelligent basketball player, and his IQ is off the charts, in terms of basketball IQ,” interim head coach Josh Eilert said. “He’s been doing everything with us since day one. Now, a lot of it recently here has been on scout team, but he knows our plays inside and out, and he can really be that coach on the floor.”

With Kriisa sitting out, junior guard Kobe Johnson took the reins of the starting point guard position. Johnson largely impressed during the small sample size, averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He achieved career-highs in points in two-consecutive games, including a 19-point showing against Jacksonville State.

Eilert and co. were excited about the defensive opportunities that Johnson (35 minutes per game) brought to the starting lineup with Kriisa suspended. Now, Johnson’s role becomes even more defensively focused with his return.

“That’s going to be just as valuable as anything to us,” Eilert said. “To have [Johnson] off the ball and [to] put him in a position to guard their best player. It’s hard to ask a guy to do that when he’s running the point and playing 37-38 minutes a game.”

Kriisa did participate in WVU’s charity scrimmage against George Mason in October, and he was tied for the third-highest scorer on the team (11 points, 3-of-5 3PT). In that scrimmage, not one of WVU’s nine active players logged over 27 minutes of playing time.

Since then, six Mountaineers (Johnson, Seth Wilson, Quinn Slazinski, Jesse Edwards, Josiah Harris, Ofri Naveh) are averaging over 27 minutes per game.

“[If] you look at how many minutes some of these guys have played, their production level is probably going to increase with less minutes,” Eilert said. “[It is] a lot easier to keep guys accountable and doing the right things out there when you’ve got more numbers.”

Kriisa’s strengths make themselves apparent as an offensive facilitator. His coaches and teammates have tabbed him as a “magician’ several times, and his status as the Pac-12’s assists-per-game leader for two consecutive seasons backs up that label.

In his truest form, he’s a passer.

However, that doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of racking up points when needed, especially from beyond the arc. He led Arizona in successful three-pointers last year and averaged 9.9 points per game. He reached double-figures in scoring on 18 occasions.

“Having that presence back of a guy that’s going to get guys shots, can make shots and just his presence on the floor, it’s going to be huge for us,” Wilson said.

This will be the second time the WVU roster receives a much-needed boost in as many weeks. Forward Akok Akok returned to action against Pitt after doctors medically cleared him to return to play following a medical emergency during the George Mason scrimmage. Akok played just eight minutes in his return, but he then logged five points, two assists and a block in 12 minutes of action against Drexel.

Coincidentally, the NCAA ruled Wednesday that it will lift its rules regarding two-time transfers during a 14-day temporary restraining amid a lawsuit that challenges the associations’ transfer rules.

It’s possible that Kriisa, Akok, RaeQuan Battle and Noah Farrakhan all are active against UMass, though, WVU is yet to confirm the status of Battle and Farrakhan.

“They’re not just normal players,” Edwards said. “They’re really good players, so it’s definitely big for them to come back.”