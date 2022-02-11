Sean McNeil has reached double figures in three consecutive games. The trio of contests prior only saw seven points, which was uncharacteristic for the senior guard who had tallied double digits in 15 of the 16 games prior, including two with 20-plus points.

Before that rough patch, McNeil was right where he thought he would be until a streak of games hit that didn’t reflect his usual production.

“I didn’t think teams would be playing me defensively the way they have the past couple of games and I’ve kind of put myself out of the offense the last couple games before Baylor,” McNeil said in an exclusive interview for this weekend’s Bob Huggins Show. “I wasn’t as aggressive as I should have been. There were times before where I probably looked nonexistent and I went back and watched film and kind of assessed myself.”

McNeil asked himself several questions during that time: why am I not trying to get to the ball? Why am I not more aggressive and attacking? Why am I not doing what I should?

McNeil knew he had to find the solution when Taz Sherman was sidelined with a concussion.

“When Taz was out the Texas Tech game, I knew I had to be way more aggressive than I had been before that. I didn’t shoot the ball all that well that game but, you know, you are going to have days like that,” he said. “I think just staying in the mindset of even if I miss a few shots, the next one is going to go up and in. That’s the mentality I have to have.”

That change in mentality is the biggest difference in his game. Last season, he was in his own head when it came to missed shots and allowed it to impact how he played the rest of the contest and even those following. This year, he’s learning to play through it.

“I‘m being smart about when to take shots and I know this past game, everyone was frustrated I didn’t take that three with like three minutes to go,” McNeil said. “Iowa State was kind of on a run. We were up 19 and they cut it to like seven, so if I take that shot with like there minutes left and hit it off the front of the rim and they go could down and cut it to five or four possibly. There’s a time and place for shots. I’m still trying to be aggressive.”

And that aggressiveness was on display a few games back at Baylor. McNeil finished with 16 points and made some highlight-reel shots. That included his three-pointer with 11:17 to play that he made while falling through the air. Now, he’s made some pretty impressive triples over his three seasons with the Mountaineers, but he admits, he’s never hit one while his body was practically horizontal.

“I didn’t really see the goal,” McNeil recalled. “I was drifting over to the wing and I saw the shot clock so I knew I had to get it up. I saw maybe .2 seconds of the rim as I was like leaning over to the bench. It went in and it was a big shot for us.”

McNeil followed up that performance with 15 points vs. Texas Tech and 13 in the win over Iowa State on Tuesday. He was near perfect in the latter. He went 4-for-6 from the field, made all three of his attempts from beyond the arc and both shots from the foul line.

The Kentucky native is the only other player besides Sherman who is averaging double-figures. He’s WVU’s top three-point shooter with an average of 38.9%. He also leads the team with 35.5 minutes per game. He has 61 rebounds, 31 assists and 15 steals on his stat line as well.

The full, exclusive interview with Sean McNeil airs this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show.