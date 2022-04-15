MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Erik Stevenson to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year.



Stevenson, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard from Lacey, Washington, played last season at South Carolina. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.



He spent one season at Washington and his first two seasons at Wichita State.



Last season at South Carolina, he started every game and averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. He only missed one free throw, shooting 61-of-62 (98.4%) from the free throw line. Stevenson had 85 assists and 33 steals. He scored season highs of 25 points in games against Auburn and Wofford.



Stevenson averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during his freshman season at Wichita State in 2018-19, helping the Shockers to the NIT semifinals. He had eight double-figure scoring games as a freshman and ranked second on the team with 31 steals on the year.



As a sophomore, he was the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Stevenson had a team-high 47 steals in 2019-20. He scored double figures 16 times with four 20-point performances, including a career-high 29 points vs. Ole Miss (Jan. 4, 2020).



At Washington, he saw action in 26 games with 23 starts, averaging 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest. Stevenson had 12 double-figure scoring games and was second on the team with 37 3-point field goals made.



For his career, Stevenson has started 86 of 125 games played. He has 1,187 points, 523 rebounds, 289 assists and 140 steals.



“First and foremost, Erik is a tremendous competitor,” Huggins said. “He’s a very aggressive, tough and versatile player who can play many ways and in many different systems. Erik has a ton of experience, especially in the various leagues that he has played in. He will be an outstanding leader for us.”



Stevenson graduated from Timberline High, where he earned first team All-Class 3A honors from the Associated Press, The Seattle Times and the News Tribune. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.7 blocks as a senior. Stevenson owns Timberline’s single-game (45), season (717) and career (1,861) scoring marks. He played AAU basketball for the Washington Supreme.