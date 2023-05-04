West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Omar Silverio to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.



Silverio is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound fifth-year senior guard from Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. He previously attended Manhattan, Hofstra and Rhode Island. Silverio received his undergraduate degree in liberal arts from Hofstra in May 2022. He attended Manhattan last fall but did not play in any games.



At Hofstra in 2021-22, Silverio played in all 32 games, averaging 26.0 minute per game. He averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Silverio scored in double figures 14 times, including four games with 20 or more points. He scored a career-high 40 points, including a Hofstra school record 11 3-point field goals against Elon. Silverio had a career-best eight rebounds against Northeastern and had multiple assists 10 times. He shot 91.9 percent from the free throw line.



In 2020-21, Silverio played in 13 games, averaging 4.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 steals per game. In 2019-20, he played in 27 games, averaging 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. Silverio had 13 points against Elon and Monmouth. Silverio attended Rhode Island as a freshman in 2018-19, recording a season high 10 points against George Mason.



For his career, he has played in 100 games, scoring 548 points. He has made 110 3-point field goals and has shot 84.3 percent from the free throw line.



“Omar is a very experienced player who will give us length and versatility on the perimeter,” Huggins said. “He’s an outstanding defender with great physicality. Omar is another guy who will allow us to spread the defense with his 3-point shooting ability.”



Silverio attended St. Raymond High School in the Bronx, New York. He averaged 21 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a senior, scoring more than 1,000 career points. Silverio was named to the All-Catholic High School Athletic Association Team three times.