Huggins announces two signings

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signings of Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris to national letters-of-intent for the 2022-23 academic year.

Davis is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. He attends high school at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Davis helped Teays Valley Christian to a 19-9 record, competing against other prep programs on a national level. He was named the Teays Valley Christian Basketball Player of the Year and was a key component to the USBA State Championship team in 2021. Davis averaged 20.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 69% from the field and 42% from 3-point range.

He previously competed for the Canadian Under-16 National Team and helped it capture a silver medal at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Brazil. Davis also competed for the Nike’s UPlay club team.

“Josiah will bring us much-needed size to the point guard position,” Huggins said. “He’s a very efficient penetrator with the ball.”

Harris is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Canton, Ohio, and attends Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland, playing for coach Quentin Rogers. Last year as a junior, he averaged 17.9 points. 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, helping lead his team to a 17-5 record and the Ohio Division IV state semifinals, where the Spartans lost by four points to eventual state champion Botkins. Harris had 16 points and 12 rebounds in that game. He earned a spot on the Northeast Lakes All-District Division IV First Team.

As a sophomore, Harris helped the Spartans to the regional finals before the OHSAA canceled the season due to COVID-19. He originally started his prep career at Canton GlenOak High.

“Josiah is a very versatile big who is capable of playing the three or four positions because of his size and his ability to make shots,” Huggins said.

The November early-signing period continues through next Wednesday.