Huggins, Culver and McBride honored by USBWA

Bob Huggins and a duo of Mountaineer hoopers were honored by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association as part of the 2020-21 Men’s All-District Teams ahead of this season’s NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia was one of the standard bearers for District II, which is made up of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC and the Mountain State. WVU’s three honorees tied Villanova for the most in the district.

Huggins was named Coach of the Year for District II after putting together an 18-8 regular season and earning an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2018. The coach is ranked sixth all-time among Division I head coaches with 899 career wins, just three behind Bob Knight.

Derek Culver and Miles McBride were among 10 players named to the All-District Team.

Culver got the nod after an All-Big 12 First Team junior season in Morgantown, finishing the season averaging 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest. He was one of the most dominant rebounders in the nation this past season, and spent much of the season averaging a double-double.

McBride was an All-Big 12 Second Team nominee after his leading West Virginia with 15.5 points per game. He was crucial to WVU’s explosive offense, contributing six games of 20 or more points and hitting a game-winner against Texas Tech on Jan. 25.

West Virginia tips off in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Morehead State at 9:50 p.m. ET.