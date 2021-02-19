Huggins named to Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Watch List

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

Huggins is one of 15 coaches named to the list and is one of four from the Big 12 Conference. The full list of honorees can be seen below.

This season, Huggins has guided WVU to 14 wins so far (seven in the Big 12 Conference), and the Mountaineers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 every week this season. For the fourth consecutive year, Huggins has been named as a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Huggins has 895 career wins to date and will become the fifth Division I coach all-time to win 900 career games. He is seven wins away from tying Bob Knight for fourth place all-time.

Coach, School