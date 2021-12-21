Huggins, Schaus nominated for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

WVU's legendary coach once again finds himself in the running for the Hall of Fame

Could this be the year for Bob Huggins?

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame officially announced Tuesday that the WVU men’s basketball coach is eligible for its Class of 2022, along with the legendary Fred Schaus.

Huggins, the fourth-winningest coach in Division I men’s basketball history, has been named to the ballot multiple times in the past, most recently earning a semifinalist nod for the 2021 class. That was as far as he made it last season, however, as he was left off that year’s list of finalists come March — much to the chagrin of fans and pundits alike.

Since then, however, Huggins has added some historic accomplishments to his resume. About a week after his snub, he led West Virginia to an 84-67 victory over Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament — his 900th career win in D-I. Now, he sits fourth all-time on the D-I wins list with 910 victories, having passed Roy Williams in November to claim that spot.

Huggins is joined by a host of big names in hoops making their return to the list. Other notable college coaches include Jim Phelan, Rollie Massimino, Lou Henson and Digger Phelps, while great players like Chauncey Billups, Muggsy Bogues and Mark Jackson also make their return to the list.

Former WVU coach Fred Schaus also makes his return to the eligibility list as a Veterans Committee Nomination. Schaus coached some of WVU’s greats, including Jerry West, as he took the program to its first — and only — trip to the National Championship game in 1959. In 1960, Schaus made the jump to the pro game to coach West and the Los Angeles Lakers for seven seasons. He earned five NBA All-Star nods as a coach in that span and took the Lakers to four NBA Finals, but finished his career without a championship before going back to college hoops at Purdue.

The Finalists for the Class of 2022 will be announced on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star Weekend.