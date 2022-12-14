MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s game against Buffalo on Sunday will be a normal non-conference clash for the Mountaineers on the court, but WVU fans will have a unique experience off the court.

Sunday’s game is Family Day at the WVU Coliseum, and this season’s promotion comes with a Hall of Fame twist. Before tip-off, Bob Huggins will be honored for his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, both on the hardwood and in the concourse.

WVU will display the coach’s Hall of Fame jacket and ring ahead of the game in a glass container in the concourse by the Gold Gate, then shortly before tip-off, representatives from the Hall of Fame will honor Huggins in a ceremony on the Coliseum court.

Fans won’t need to break the bank to take part in the festivities. A four-ticket package costs $65, and that includes a $25 food voucher.

For Huggins, it’s a way to give back to WVU fans across the Mountain State.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Huggins said on an upcoming episode of The Bob Huggins Show. “Certainly, the people of the state of West Virginia love their Mountaineers, and [it’s] an opportunity for them to not just come and watch the game, but bring their family. … I know when I was a kid my dad took me to the Field House.”