ICYMI: The Neal Brown Show Episode 6

The Mountaineers are back on the road for their first conference play of the season to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you coverage leading up to kickoff on Saturday Sept. 21 at 4:30 ET.

In the first part of the Coaches Corner; Tony and Coach Brown take a look back on the big win for the Mountaineers against N.C. State. Coach Brown touches on the changes made in the team that made that victory possible and how analytics plays a key role in play calling.

Nick and Anjelica give their breakdown of the N.C. State game, and look ahead for the mountaineers to face the Jayhawks in this week's 'Eer to 'Eer. Dale Wolfley joins the program to give his Play of the Week

After Anjelica gives a recap on the victory over N.C. State, she and Nick give their keys to this weekend's game against the Jayhawks



In this week’s Wolf’s Den, Wolfman gives you a final look at the game against N.C. State:

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Sam James joins the program to talk with Anjelica about his explosive performance for the Mountaineers:



Nick gives a rundown on other Big 12 Conference teams matchups in week four in this week’s Around the Big 12:

Nick and Anjelica give their final thoughts for the show, and what to look forward to as the Mountaineers enter conference play in this week's Final Word. Nick will also look for what is coming ahead for the Mountaineers in the Moving Forward Road Ahead



In the final Coaches Corner; Tony and Coach Brown discuss Kansas's upset over Boston College in week 3. Brown also discusses the new coaching staff for Kansas led by new head coach, Les Miles. Tony and Brown also discuss what it will take for the Mountaineers to beat this Jayhawk team.