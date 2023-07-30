MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football has secured a commitment from one of the state’s top recruits in the 2024 class, linebacker Curtis Jones Jr.

“Staying home,” he wrote on Twitter.

The rising senior started his career at Huntington High School where he helped the Highlanders earn a spot in the 2021 Class AAA state title game. He has played running back and linebacker at Cabell Midland High School for the past two years.

Last season, Jones Jr. eclipsed 1000 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He is expected to play on defense for WVU.

He chose the Mountaineers over offers from programs like Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Marshall and Toledo.

Jones Jr. is the second in-state commit to WVU’s 2024 class and the 19th overall.