West Virginia football has officially begun piecing together its 2025 recruiting class. And the Mountaineers have started in their home state.

Hurricane, West Virginia native Tyshawn Dues, a wide receiver for Hurricane High School, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Sunday, less than 24 hours after WVU defeated Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

“After some time and talking with close family and friends I have decided to commit to West Virginia University!” Dues said in his social media post. “Thank you to all coaches who have recruited me since the start of my high school career. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family, and friends who have helped me get to where I am now.”

Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall was the primary recruiter of Dues.

A playmaker out of southern West Virginia, Dues earned AAA all-state honorable mention honors last year.

He chose the Mountaineers over offers and interest from Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall, and Old Dominion. WVU initially offered Dues on July 27. The Mountaineers were his only official Power 5 offer, though it appears he visited Cincinnati and Wake Forest

Dues is WVU’s first 2025 commit. West Virginia’s 2024 recruiting class consists of 20 players.