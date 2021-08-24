Isaiah Cottrell fully cleared for basketball

West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell is fully back to basketball after tearing his Achilles tendon during his freshman year.

WVU men’s basketball has confirmed to Gold and Blue Nation that Cottrell is fully cleared for all basketball-related activities after an eight-month long recovery, as first reported by CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein. Cottrell’s loss was a major blow to WVU’s depth in 2020-21, and his return is a welcome development for the Mountaineers heading into his sophomore season.

The status of the Las Vegas native was in question as recently as the spring. Facing that uncertainty and the loss of Derek Culver, Huggins opted to bolster his frontcourt by adding a trio of transfer forwards — Dimon Carrigan, Pauly Paulicap and Jamel King.

By June, he was back on the court taking shots, but his movement was limited.

Cottrell was a highly-touted recruit in the 2020 class, rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He began his high school career at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas before moving to the Mountain State to finish at Huntington Prep.

He made 10 appearances for WVU in 2020-21 before his debut season was cut short against Northeastern on Dec. 29. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest in that span.