West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of eight student-athletes for the 2023 calendar year.

Joining the Mountaineers are Mila Erceg (Weston, Florida), Isabella Flanigan (Morgantown, West Virginia), Nyema Ingleton (Calgary, Alberta, Canada), Gabby Lamparty (Canfield, Ohio), Abbey Olexa (Pine Beach, New Jersey), Jacey Rase (Troutman, North Carolina), Olivia Shertzer (Lititz, Pennsylvania) and Jordyn Wilson (Olathe, Kansas).

“The staff and I are so excited to bring this new class to Morgantown,” Izzo-Brown said. “Every one of these girls brings something unique to the team, and I am thrilled to welcome all eight of them to our team next year.”

Mila Erceg / Forward/Midfielder / Weston, Fla.

Erceg is a native of Weston, Florida, where she attends Archbishop McCarthy High School. In the club ranks, she has played for Tampa Bay United under coach James Harris and attended the ECNL National Training Center in Portland, Oregon, in 2019. She also played on U.S. Club Soccer’s inaugural ID2 national team in England in 2020. A four-star prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com, Erceg has been attending U.S. National Team training camps since 2017. She won championships with the U.S. Youth National U-15 and U-17 teams. The daughter of Dusan and Paige, Erceg plans to major in graphic design at WVU.

Isabella Flanigan / Forward / Morgantown, W.Va.

A Morgantown, West Virginia, native, Flanigan played for coach Robbie Aristodemo at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, before moving back to West Virginia. While at Montverde, she was a starter and varsity letter winner during all three of her campaigns with the team. She helped lead the team to two state championship games. Currently, Flanigan plays for the Philippine Women’s National Senior Team under coach Alen Stajcic, with 20 international appearances and three goals during international play. Flanigan is playing with the World Cup-qualifying team in 2023 after winning bronze at the Southeast Asian games and gold at the Asian Football Federation Championships. The daughter of Bill and Melissa, Flanigan plans to enroll in general studies with an interest in computer science, cybersecurity and engineering.

Nyema Ingleton / Defender / Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Ingleton is a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where she attends Burnaby Central High School. Ingleton plays for coach Katelyn Collar of Whitecap Girls Elite at the academy level and helped the team earn a 2022 League 1 British Columbia Championship title. She placed third at the CONCACAF qualifiers as part of the U-17 Canadian Women’s National Team. The daughter of Shane and LaToya, Ingleton plans to major in business at WVU.

Gabby Lamparty / Midfielder/Defender / Canfield, Ohio

A native of Canfield, Ohio, Lamparty played for coach Kelsey Benyo at South Range High School. During her time at South Range, Lamparty was named an All-American as well as all-state three times and all-region two times. In the club ranks, Lamparty played for Internationals Soccer Club under coach Zdravko Popovic. She was on the roster for the Olympic Development Program National Team in 2019. The daughter of Jim and Fran, Lamparty will enroll in general studies at WVU.

Abbey Olexa / Forward / Pine Beach, N.J.

Olexa is a native of Pine Beach, New Jersey, where she played for coach Kasey Woram at Toms River High School South. Olexa helped the team to a Group 3 Section 2 State Championship and an A-South Championship. She was twice named first team all-division and second team All-Shore Conference, as well as third team all-state. At the academy level, she played for coach Lou SantaCruz with PDA Shore Sting. In 2019, she was an ECNL National Finalist, and in 2021, she was an ECNL RL northeastern champion and ECNL RL regional champion. The daughter of Edward and Elizabeth, Olexa will enroll in general studies at WVU.

Jacey Rase / Forward/Midfielder / Troutman, N.C.

A native of Troutman, North Carolina, Rase played for coach Matthew Bice at Iredell County Career Academy and Technical School during her junior year. She was Lake Norman High School Player of the Year, Greater Metro 4A Conference Player of the Year, Greater Metro Region Women’s Soccer Player of the Year, County Player of the Year and women’s varsity soccer MVP. She led the team in goals and assists, while leading the conference in assists and ranking second in the conference in goals. At the club level, she played for Charlotte Independence’s ECNL 04 team and competed in the ECNL National Selection game in 2021. The daughter of Ryan and Jamie, Rase plans to study business at WVU.

Olivia Shertzer / Forward / Lititz, Pa.

Shertzer is a Lititz, Pennsylvania, native who played for coach Wendell Hannaford at Warwick High School. She broke her high school’s record for most points and most goals in a season, and she was selected for Pennsylvania All-State, Lancaster Lebanon League First Team All-Star, Lancaster Lebanon League MVP and the Pennsylvania Big 11 Team. Shertzer also played basketball in high school. At the club level, she played for PA Classic under coach Tom Wawrousek. The daughter of Todd and Andrea, Shertzer plans to major in either business or sports marketing and management.

Jordyn Wilson / Forward / Olathe, Kan.

A native of Olathe, Kansas, Wilson played for coach Matt Trump at Olathe West High School, breaking the record for single-season goals and points in her one campaign with the program. She was named Sunflower League All-Conference, Metro KC All-City and Kansas 6A All-State. TopDrawerSoccer.com ranks Wilson as a four-star prospect. In the club ranks, she played for Sporting Blue Valley under coach Colin Bulwich. She was a Kansas Rush national selection in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and she was invited to train with the Kansas City Current. Wilson has trained with the U.S. Youth National Team, as well as being named Midwest Conference First Team and U-17 All-America in the ECNL in 2022. The daughter of Kyle and Renea, Wilson is majoring in exercise physiology at WVU.

