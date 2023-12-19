West Virginia University men’s soccer goalkeeper Jackson Lee was selected by Los Angeles Football Club with the No. 28 pick of the first round of Tuesday’s MLS SuperDraft.

Prior to Tuesday, no WVU men’s soccer player had ever been drafted in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft. Lee was the Mountaineers’ third first-round pick in Tuesday’s draft. No other school produced more than two players to be selected in the first round.

The Perth, Australia, native earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors this season after allowing just 0.96 goals per game with a .742 save percentage and 66 saves. He was the only player on the WVU roster to start all 24 games this season. He also made the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Second Team, and he earned CSC Academic All-District honors.

He transferred to WVU from George Mason as a junior in 2022.