Jackson Wolf talks Double-A success, WVU glory days – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Former Mountaineer pitcher Jackson Wolf is in the midst of his best professional season so far. The Ohio native currently suits up for the Double-A San Antonio Missions in the San Diego Padres' farm system. On the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Wolf joins host Ryan Decker to discuss his season and reflect on his stint at WVU.

Former WVU pitcher Jackson Wolf is continuously battling expectations. As a former fourth-round pick, a lot of people invested in Wolf. He has met those expectations in 2022, and he received a pair of promotions.

When it came time for the 2023 season, Wolf received an invitation to join the Padres’ Double-A roster on a full-time basis. The upward climb continued.

“I worked really, really hard this offseason to be able to put myself in a spot where I can go out there consistently every five days and put together a competitive start,” he said. “Looking back and seeing [some of] the weaknesses I had in the past and working on those things in the offseason [has] really paid off.”

Wolf is continuing the trend of strong starts at the Double-A level this year for the San Antonio Missions of the San Diego Padres organization. In 13 starts, he’s amassed a 6-6 record with an impressive 3.77 ERA. He has struck out 80 opponents, which is a monumental number when compared to his 16 walks.

With the organization remaining fluid with trades over the last year, there might be more opportunities for promotions along the line.

“[The Padres] made a big trade for Juan Soto, and for Josh Hader, so there [were] a lot of guys at that time that were ahead of me as a prospect [that] are now gone,” he said. “I’ve had some conversations with a couple of pitching guys, and now it’s my time to show what I’ve got and use the limelight to prove myself.”

In his final season at WVU, Wolf was an All-Big 12 Second-Team selection and All-Tournament Team honoree after tossing a complete-game gem vs. Texas to lift WVU to a win in the Big 12 tournament. Wolf also ranked third among Big 12 pitchers in strikeouts with 104.

He says that his college experience prepared him for the lower levels of minor league ball.

“The biggest jump for me would probably [have been] from High-A to Double-A just because I’ve already been around those age groups in college,” he said. “So that jump from college to the low levels of the minors wasn’t that big for me.”

He currently sits as the No. 16 prospect in the San Diego Padres organization. That is the highest rating of any former WVU player in professional baseball.

“At this point now I’m definitely looking at it a different way than [I did] even a year ago,” he said. “The number doesn’t really mean much if you don’t go out there and perform. At the end of the day, the one thing I’ve learned about the minor leagues is [that] you have a job to do. If you go out there and do your job, the number is going to take care of itself, and everything else will take care of itself. I think that is a big part of my success this year.”

And that success has let him live freely. Whether it be posing for pictures pregame, or goofing around with the pitchers, Wolf is having fun.

“I’m playing more baseball games than ever,” he said. “And so those little things keep me in it [and] keep me happy.”