MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Jackson Wolf made his Major League Baseball debut on Saturday night. Wolf got the nod for the Padres in game two of the series at Detroit.

His first time on the MLB bump didn’t have the best start as he only pitched 1.2 innings before the game went into a weather delay that latest over an hour. After the break, Wolf got more than enough run support to help him cruise to his first big league victory.

Through five innings, Wolf allowed six hits, three earned runs and tallied his first MLB strikeout. The Padres went on to beat the Tigers, 14-3.

The final stat line for Jackson Wolf in his MLB debut: pic.twitter.com/C12dnq2EnM — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) July 23, 2023

The 6’7 southpaw has spent the 2023 season with Double-A San Antonio and bypassed Triple-A. Across 17 starts for the Missions, Wolf went 8-8 with a 3.39 ERA. In 85 innings pitched this season, he has fanned 104 batters and allowed just 20 walks.

Wolf was selected by the Padres in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He becomes the third former Mountaineer to pitch in the majors this season, joining Alek Manoah (Blue Jays) and Michael Grove (Dodgers).