West Virginia University freshman running back Jahiem White was one of 11 offensive players named to On3 Sports’ True Freshman All-American Team, the website announced Thursday. White was the only Big 12 offensive player selected.

The freshman back produced 902 all-purpose yards during the regular season for WVU, and he rushed for an impressive 8.2 yards per carry. He also tallied three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Most of his production has come over the past five games, amassing 607 yards and three total touchdowns over that span. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards three times over the past four contests, including a career-high 204 against Cincinnati.