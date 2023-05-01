MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former WVU receiver Sam James has signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

James led all receivers with 46 receptions for 745 yards through 12 games last season. He was No. 2 at the position in touchdowns with six. He averaged 62.08 yards per game.

He also reeled in the longest catch of the season with a 71-yarder against Kansas State en route to a season-high 102 yards.

James also played a key role on special teams for the Mountaineers. He finished with 214 yards on 11 kick returns for a long of 42 last season.

Over his five-year career, James caught 190 passes for 2,229 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fellow WVU receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent over the weekend while defensive lineman was WVU’s lone NFL draft pick as he was selected in the sixth round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive backs Jasir Cox and Wesley McCormick were invited to rookie minicamps.