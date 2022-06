MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown outfielder Aaron Jamison has been named Prep Baseball Report’s West Virginia state baseball player of the year.

The junior batted .396 during the 2022 season, clubbing a state-best 14 home runs, helping lead the Mohigans to a regional final series against Bridgeport.

Jamison is committed to play college baseball at WVU but will look to take Morgantown to the state tournament next season before joining Randy Mazey and the Mountaineers.