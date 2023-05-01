MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia spear Jasir Cox has received an invite to Philadelphia’s rookie minicamp.

He finished his collegiate career at WVU after winning three FCS National Championships in four years at North Dakota State.

Cox finished with 62 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and two fumble recoveries in his lone season in Morgantown.

Both of his fumble recoveries game against Baylor, including a 65-yard scoop and score late in the second quarter to tie the game.

According to Tanner Phifer, Cox was in contact with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers before the NF Draft.

Fellow WVU defensive back Wesley McCormick received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Washington Commanders while receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton inked an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills was the only Mountaineer selected in this year’s draft. He was taken in the sixth round by the Arizona Cardinals.