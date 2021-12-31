Jaysean Paige signs 10-day contract with Detroit Pistons

Jaysean Paige in a game versus Iowa State during the 2016 season. (Photo Gold and Blue Nation)

Former Mountaineer guard gets call up to NBA

Former West Virginia guard Jaysean Paige has signed a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to the Pistons and multiple reports.

The Pistons are using the COVID-related hardship allowance in order to sign Paige.

Paige went undrafted after his collegiate career, but has continued playing basketball internationally.

The former Mountaineer has played pro basketball domestically in the NBA G League, and overseas in Germany, England and Puerto Rico.

However, this will be his first time being at the NBA level.

Paige is averaging 16.9 points per game, and shooting at a 45 percent clip through 14 games this season with the Maine Celtics. He is also averaging 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals for the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate. Paige is shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range, and 87 percent from the free throw line.

Paige joins a Pistons team that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 virus over recent days.

During his two seasons with West Virginia, Paige averaged 9.7 points per game for his career. However, he averaged a team-best 13.7 points per game as a senior in 2016, while also contributing 1.5 steals per contest.