Jeffery Pooler announces he will enter transfer portal

Another Mountaineer is hitting the road.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler announced in a tweet on Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal and move on from West Virginia.

“I want to start off by saying how great Mountaineer Nation has been to me. Since the day I committed here and I was told I have 1.8 million new fans now. You guys never showed me any different,” Pooler said. “I got my degree here, created memories I have to cherish for life and developed relationships here with some of the closest [sic] people to me.”

Thank You West Virginia !! pic.twitter.com/NKcffu1OuA — Jeffery Pooler JR (@JefferyPooler9) April 28, 2021

Pooler spent four seasons with the Mountaineers and played in 38 games. He made 43 total tackles, including 24 solo, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He joined WVU in 2016 and redshirted, making his debut in 2017.

“I want to thank Coach Brown, Coach Lesley and the staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity,” he continued. “But after recent discussions with my family and much prayer, I’ve decided it’s best for me to finish out my career somewhere else. So I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The best is yet to come.”