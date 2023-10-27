The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame named WVU center Jesse Edwards to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List Friday afternoon.

Edwards was one of 20 centers in Division I basketball to be listed on the watch list for the award that recognizes the top center in men’s college basketball.

Fans can vote for the award starting Friday. The list will be shortened to 10 players in January before cutting down to five finalists in February. Both Abdul-Jabbar and a selection committee will select a winner.

Purdue center Zach Edey won the award last season.

Edwards transferred to WVU from Syracuse this offseason. He averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last year for the Orange.