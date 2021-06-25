Jevon Carter keeps “treadmill mentality” alive after first Western Conference Finals appearance

Jevon Carter took the court in the the NBA Conference Finals on Thursday, checking in as his Phoenix Suns squared off against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3.

The Maywood, Illinois native was put in the game in the closing minutes of the 106-92 loss for Phoenix as the result was all but settled. He finished out the last 1:33 of the game, dishing an assist to guard E’Twaun Moore to add to his box score.

Carter is averaging 3.3 minutes and 0.7 points per game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Despite his low numbers, Carter has kept the same “treadmill mentality” that made him a fan favorite at West Virginia. Fans and reporters took notice when he was the only Sun after Game 2 on the court putting shots up, as seen in the background of his teammate Cameron Payne’s postgame interview on SportsCenter.

Someone correct me if I’m wrong but is that @WVUhoops @Suns Jevon Carter getting some extra baskets in immediately after game 2? pic.twitter.com/rf0AM1U7zx — Travis Berardi (@T_Berardi) June 23, 2021

After Game 3, he did the same thing, but he was joined by teammates Langston Galloway and Frank Kaminsky.

30 minutes later, and they’re still out here shooting. pic.twitter.com/QnhlKZX26Y — Cody Cunningham (@Cody_Cunningham) June 25, 2021

Carter became the first Mountaineer to log minutes in the Western Conference Finals since Ron Williams helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA Finals in 1974, and only the second since the NBA expanded to its current two-conference format.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tips off at 9 p.m. ET at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will be shown on ESPN.