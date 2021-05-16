Jevon Carter notches double-double in first start of season for the Suns

MORGANTOWN, WV – FEBRUARY 10: Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers lays one in against Kendall Smith #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the WVU Coliseum on February 10, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Jevon Carter is making sure his name is known around the NBA.

Carter got his first career start for the Phoenix Suns in the team’s regular season finale, helping his squad to a 123-121 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Mountaineer alumnus notched a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists — just one away from a triple-double.

All three stats are season highs for the guard.

This was a critical contest for Phoenix as the NBA Playoffs approach because they are fighting for the top seed in the Western Conference. With a 51-21 record, the Suns are currently the No. 2 seed — but if the Utah Jazz fall to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, Phoenix will hold that top spot.

Carter averages 3.2 points per game for Phoenix, along with 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

